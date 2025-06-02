Looking At Capital One Finl's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Capital One Finl. Our analysis of options history for Capital One Finl (NYSE:COF) revealed 9 unusual trades.
Delving into the details, we found 55% of traders were bullish, while 22% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $2,211,747, and 3 were calls, valued at $193,500.
Predicted Price Range
After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $125.0 and $200.0 for Capital One Finl, spanning the last three months.
Volume & Open Interest Development
In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Capital One Finl options trades today is 567.62 with a total volume of 5,519.00.
In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Capital One Finl's big money trades within a strike price range of $125.0 to $200.0 over the last 30 days.
Capital One Finl Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days
Significant Options Trades Detected:
|Symbol
|PUT/CALL
|Trade Type
|Sentiment
|Exp. Date
|Ask
|Bid
|Price
|Strike Price
|Total Trade Price
|Open Interest
|Volume
|COF
|PUT
|SWEEP
|NEUTRAL
|07/18/25
|$4.3
|$3.7
|$4.0
|$175.00
|$2.0M
|1.2K
|5.1K
|COF
|CALL
|TRADE
|BEARISH
|01/15/27
|$77.9
|$76.0
|$76.0
|$125.00
|$114.0K
|2
|15
|COF
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|06/20/25
|$2.75
|$2.1
|$2.2
|$195.00
|$44.0K
|1.4K
|200
|COF
|PUT
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|01/16/26
|$14.0
|$13.8
|$13.8
|$180.00
|$38.6K
|506
|67
|COF
|PUT
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|01/16/26
|$14.2
|$14.0
|$14.0
|$180.00
|$36.4K
|506
|26
About Capital One Finl
Capital One is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. Originally a spinoff of Signet Financial's credit card division in 1994, the company is now primarily involved in credit card lending, auto loans, and commercial lending.
Having examined the options trading patterns of Capital One Finl, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance
Where Is Capital One Finl Standing Right Now?
- With a volume of 2,555,736, the price of COF is up 1.28% at $191.57.
- RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.
- Next earnings are expected to be released in 50 days.
Expert Opinions on Capital One Finl
A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $233.0.
Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move
Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Buy rating on Capital One Finl with a target price of $233.
Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Capital One Finl with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.
Latest Ratings for COF
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|May 2025
|B of A Securities
|Maintains
|Buy
|Buy
|Apr 2025
|Truist Securities
|Maintains
|Buy
|Buy
|Apr 2025
|Wells Fargo
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Overweight
View More Analyst Ratings for COF
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.