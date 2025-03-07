Looking At Capital One Finl's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Capital One Finl (NYSE:COF).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with COF, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 25 uncommon options trades for Capital One Finl.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 52%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $683,090, and 14 are calls, for a total amount of $1,327,362.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $155.0 to $200.0 for Capital One Finl over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Capital One Finl's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Capital One Finl's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $155.0 to $200.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Capital One Finl Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COF CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $6.0 $4.9 $5.1 $180.00 $448.2K 5.8K 4.3K COF PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $19.8 $17.7 $18.1 $185.00 $181.0K 274 105 COF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $5.2 $4.9 $5.2 $180.00 $172.8K 5.8K 5.1K COF PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $7.7 $7.4 $7.2 $165.00 $144.0K 1.8K 206 COF CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $5.3 $5.0 $5.01 $180.00 $87.0K 5.8K 1.5K

About Capital One Finl

Capital One is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. Originally a spinoff of Signet Financial's credit card division in 1994, the company is now primarily involved in credit card lending, auto loans, and commercial lending.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Capital One Finl, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Capital One Finl Trading volume stands at 2,929,537, with COF's price down by -3.9%, positioned at $169.25. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 48 days. Expert Opinions on Capital One Finl

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $235.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* In a positive move, an analyst from B of A Securities has upgraded their rating to Buy and adjusted the price target to $235.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

