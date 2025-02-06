Looking At Capital One Finl's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Capital One Finl (NYSE:COF), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in COF usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for Capital One Finl. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 50% leaning bullish and 12% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $399,820, and 6 are calls, amounting to $332,980.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $150.0 to $202.5 for Capital One Finl over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Capital One Finl stands at 2354.8, with a total volume reaching 1,232.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Capital One Finl, situated within the strike price corridor from $150.0 to $202.5, throughout the last 30 days.

Capital One Finl Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COF PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $5.5 $5.2 $5.4 $200.00 $268.5K 506 508 COF PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $3.6 $3.4 $3.5 $195.00 $131.2K 4.4K 377 COF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $28.4 $27.9 $27.9 $180.00 $92.0K 5.8K 114 COF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $28.1 $28.0 $28.1 $180.00 $70.2K 5.8K 40 COF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $28.0 $28.0 $28.0 $180.00 $53.2K 5.8K 59

About Capital One Finl

Capital One is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. Originally a spinoff of Signet Financial's credit card division in 1994, the company is now primarily involved in credit card lending, auto loans, and commercial lending.

Where Is Capital One Finl Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 1,225,331, with COF's price up by 0.82%, positioned at $205.46. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 77 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Capital One Finl

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $228.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from UBS has elevated its stance to Buy, setting a new price target at $235. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Truist Securities keeps a Buy rating on Capital One Finl with a target price of $257. * An analyst from RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Sector Perform rating on Capital One Finl, which currently sits at a price target of $200. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for Capital One Finl, targeting a price of $220.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Capital One Finl options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

