Looking At Cameco's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Cameco (NYSE:CCJ).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CCJ, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 19 uncommon options trades for Cameco.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 52% bullish and 42%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $771,361, and 10 are calls, for a total amount of $469,186.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $33.0 to $70.0 for Cameco during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Cameco options trades today is 3301.75 with a total volume of 9,969.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Cameco's big money trades within a strike price range of $33.0 to $70.0 over the last 30 days.

Cameco Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CCJ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $2.38 $2.05 $2.25 $50.00 $224.3K 4.2K 1.0K CCJ PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/22/24 $3.6 $3.5 $3.5 $52.00 $105.0K 42 300 CCJ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $1.27 $1.04 $1.23 $70.00 $81.7K 4.5K 672 CCJ CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $24.3 $22.9 $24.3 $33.00 $80.1K 74 33 CCJ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $1.52 $1.19 $1.32 $48.00 $79.9K 680 612

About Cameco

Cameco Corp is a provider of uranium needed to generate clean, reliable baseload electricity around the globe. one of those uranium producers. Cameco has three reportable segments, uranium, fuel services and Westinghouse. It derives maximum revenue from Uranium Segment. It has some projects namely; Millennium, Yeelirrie, Kintyre and Exploration. The company operates in Canada, Kazakhstan, Germany, Australia and United States.

In light of the recent options history for Cameco, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Cameco With a volume of 2,688,836, the price of CCJ is down -2.76% at $51.05. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 3 days.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Cameco with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

