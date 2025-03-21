Looking At Caesars Entertainment's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Caesars Entertainment. Our analysis of options history for Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) revealed 10 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 50% of traders were bullish, while 40% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $527,302, and 6 were calls, valued at $176,955.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $15.0 and $35.0 for Caesars Entertainment, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Caesars Entertainment stands at 940.8, with a total volume reaching 1,840.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Caesars Entertainment, situated within the strike price corridor from $15.0 to $35.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Caesars Entertainment Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CZR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $3.45 $3.4 $3.45 $25.00 $330.5K 2.0K 35 CZR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $8.85 $8.75 $8.85 $35.00 $95.5K 142 109 CZR PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $2.12 $2.0 $2.05 $29.00 $53.7K 2.3K 517 CZR PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $2.11 $2.03 $2.03 $29.00 $47.5K 2.3K 751 CZR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $3.95 $3.85 $3.85 $25.00 $31.9K 124 107

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment includes about 50 domestic gaming properties across the Las Vegas (49% of 2024 EBITDAR before corporate expenses) and regional (46%) markets. Additionally, the company hosts managed properties and digital assets that produced marginal EBITDA in 2024. Caesars' US presence roughly doubled with the 2020 acquisition by Eldorado, which built its first casino in Reno, Nevada, in 1973 and expanded its presence through prior acquisitions to over 20 properties before merging with legacy Caesars. Caesars' brands include Caesars, Harrah's, Tropicana, Bally's, Isle, and Flamingo. Also, the company owns the US portion of William Hill (it sold the international operation in 2022), a digital sports betting platform.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Caesars Entertainment, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Caesars Entertainment Trading volume stands at 1,330,625, with CZR's price down by -5.06%, positioned at $26.82. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 39 days. Expert Opinions on Caesars Entertainment

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $46.6.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Susquehanna upgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $30. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Macquarie continues to hold a Outperform rating for Caesars Entertainment, targeting a price of $46. * An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Caesars Entertainment, which currently sits at a price target of $50. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Citizens Capital Markets downgraded its rating to Market Outperform, setting a price target of $53. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on Caesars Entertainment, maintaining a target price of $54.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Caesars Entertainment options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.