Looking At C3.ai's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards C3.ai (NYSE:AI), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in AI usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 12 extraordinary options activities for C3.ai. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 50% leaning bullish and 50% bearish. Among these notable options, 6 are puts, totaling $305,588, and 6 are calls, amounting to $319,317.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $19.5 to $37.5 for C3.ai over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for C3.ai options trades today is 1082.82 with a total volume of 3,299.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for C3.ai's big money trades within a strike price range of $19.5 to $37.5 over the last 30 days.

C3.ai Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $10.45 $10.35 $10.35 $32.50 $104.5K 4.8K 139 AI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $3.15 $3.05 $3.05 $21.00 $89.0K 81 292 AI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $3.15 $3.05 $3.05 $21.00 $73.8K 81 591 AI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $5.05 $4.95 $4.95 $20.00 $59.9K 522 147 AI PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $1.85 $1.84 $1.85 $22.50 $56.7K 2.7K 754

About C3.ai

C3.ai Inc is an enterprise artificial intelligence company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications that enable customers to rapidly develop, deploy, and operate large-scale Enterprise AI applications across any infrastructure. It provides solutions under three divisions namely, The C3 AI Platform, which is an end-to-end application development and runtime environment for designing, developing, and deploying AI applications: C3 AI Applications, which is a portfolio of pre-built, extensible, industry-specific, and application-specific Enterprise AI applications: and C3 Generative AI, which combines the utility of large language models. Geographically the company derives revenue from North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding C3.ai, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

C3.ai's Current Market Status With a volume of 2,572,394, the price of AI is down -3.78% at $22.64. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 7 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

