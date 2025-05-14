Looking At Brunswick's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Brunswick (NYSE:BC), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in BC usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for Brunswick. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 12% leaning bullish and 12% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $119,282, and 4 are calls, amounting to $196,692.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $45.0 to $55.0 for Brunswick over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Brunswick's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Brunswick's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $45.0 to $55.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Brunswick Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BC CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/21/25 $5.6 $4.8 $5.15 $55.00 $51.7K 50 363 BC CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/21/25 $5.5 $4.7 $5.4 $55.00 $51.1K 50 403 BC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $5.2 $4.7 $5.0 $55.00 $50.2K 50 878 BC CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/21/25 $5.3 $4.8 $5.05 $55.00 $43.5K 50 703 BC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $3.5 $2.7 $3.15 $45.00 $31.7K 6 363

About Brunswick

Brunswick is a leading manufacturer in the marine recreation industry. The firm has more than 60 brands delivering products across propulsion (outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers), parts, accessories, and technology, and boats (including well-known brands like Boston Whaler and Sea Ray). It also owns numerous Freedom Boat Club locations as well as Boateka, which facilitates transactions in the used-boat market. Brunswick's focus surrounds building the innovative marine and recreational experiences, technologies, and connections supported by quality and innovation.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Brunswick, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Brunswick

With a trading volume of 499,460, the price of BC is down by -0.21%, reaching $52.15.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 71 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Brunswick

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $51.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Jefferies persists with their Hold rating on Brunswick, maintaining a target price of $45. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from BMO Capital continues to hold a Outperform rating for Brunswick, targeting a price of $65. * An analyst from DA Davidson has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $43.

Latest Ratings for BC

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 DA Davidson Assumes Neutral Neutral Apr 2025 BMO Capital Maintains Outperform Outperform Apr 2025 Jefferies Maintains Hold Hold

