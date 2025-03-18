Looking At Broadcom's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Broadcom. Our analysis of options history for Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) revealed 153 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 53% of traders were bullish, while 39% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 80 were puts, with a value of $10,129,059, and 73 were calls, valued at $6,487,446.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $43.0 to $310.0 for Broadcom during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Broadcom's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Broadcom's significant trades, within a strike price range of $43.0 to $310.0, over the past month.

Broadcom Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AVGO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $43.7 $42.0 $42.0 $195.00 $630.0K 73 150 AVGO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $30.35 $30.3 $30.35 $192.00 $424.9K 492 140 AVGO PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $5.35 $5.2 $5.25 $165.00 $157.5K 3.8K 329 AVGO CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $31.2 $30.9 $30.9 $200.00 $123.6K 391 102 AVGO CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $31.2 $30.85 $30.9 $200.00 $123.6K 391 62

About Broadcom

Broadcom is the sixth-largest semiconductor company globally and has expanded into various software businesses, with over $30 billion in annual revenue. It sells 17 core semiconductor product lines across wireless, networking, broadband, storage, and industrial markets. It is primarily a fabless designer but holds some manufacturing in-house, like for its best-of-breed FBAR filters that sell into the Apple iPhone. In software, it sells virtualization, infrastructure, and security software to large enterprises, financial institutions, and governments.Broadcom is the product of consolidation. Its businesses are an amalgamation of former companies like legacy Broadcom and Avago Technologies in chips, as well as Brocade, CA Technologies, and Symantec in software.

Current Position of Broadcom Trading volume stands at 16,619,669, with AVGO's price down by -2.93%, positioned at $188.81. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 85 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Broadcom

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $266.4.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Broadcom with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

