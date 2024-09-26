Looking At British American Tobacco's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on British American Tobacco.

Looking at options history for British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) we detected 10 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 20% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 70% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $760,250 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $378,890.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $28.0 to $42.0 for British American Tobacco during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in British American Tobacco's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to British American Tobacco's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $28.0 to $42.0 over the preceding 30 days.

British American Tobacco Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BTI PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $7.2 $6.8 $7.2 $40.00 $262.8K 0 365 BTI PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $5.2 $4.9 $5.2 $37.00 $189.8K 23 730 BTI PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $5.1 $4.8 $5.1 $37.00 $186.1K 23 0 BTI PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $9.5 $8.1 $8.1 $42.00 $121.5K 134 150 BTI CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $3.4 $3.0 $3.0 $37.00 $109.5K 15 730

About British American Tobacco

The second-largest tobacco company by volume, British American Tobacco sold 555 billion cigarettes in 2023. Its leading brands are Dunhill, Kent, Pall Mall, Lucky Strike, and Rothmans in cigarettes. Its ownership of the Camel, Natural American Spirit, and Newport brands are limited to the us. In next-generation products, the company has the Vuse brand in vaping, Glo in heated tobacco, and Velo in modern oral tobacco. The company also owns a 25.5% stake in ITC limited, the largest Indian cigarette company.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding British American Tobacco, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

British American Tobacco's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 3,193,902, the BTI's price is down by -0.03%, now at $37.95. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 12 days.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for British American Tobacco, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.