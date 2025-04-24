Looking At Blackstone's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Blackstone (NYSE:BX).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 25 uncommon options trades for Blackstone.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 56% bullish and 32%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $794,497, and 14 are calls, for a total amount of $1,258,560.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $105.0 and $165.0 for Blackstone, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Blackstone options trades today is 667.94 with a total volume of 5,111.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Blackstone's big money trades within a strike price range of $105.0 to $165.0 over the last 30 days.

Blackstone Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $13.85 $12.8 $12.8 $150.00 $528.6K 97 454 BX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $34.05 $33.3 $33.3 $165.00 $300.3K 692 90 BX PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/30/25 $6.4 $6.2 $6.2 $132.00 $186.0K 400 403 BX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $15.0 $13.95 $15.0 $145.00 $144.0K 717 96 BX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $15.0 $13.95 $15.0 $145.00 $90.0K 717 156

About Blackstone

Blackstone is the world's largest alternative-asset manager with $1.108 trillion in total asset under management, including $820.5 billion in fee-earning assets under management, at the end of September 2024. The company has four core business segments: private equity (25% of fee-earning AUM and 30% of base management fees), real estate (35% and 39%), credit and insurance (31% and 24%), and multi-asset investing (9% and 7%). While the firm primarily serves institutional investors (87% of AUM), it also caters to clients in the high-net-worth channel (13%). Blackstone operates through 25 offices in the Americas (8), Europe and the Middle East (9), and the Asia-Pacific region (8).

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Blackstone, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Blackstone Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 4,133,418, with BX's price up by 1.06%, positioned at $128.35.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 84 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Blackstone

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $166.6.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from JMP Securities has revised its rating downward to Market Outperform, adjusting the price target to $165. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from TD Cowen continues to hold a Buy rating for Blackstone, targeting a price of $147. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods continues to hold a Market Perform rating for Blackstone, targeting a price of $139. * An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Blackstone, which currently sits at a price target of $207. * An analyst from UBS persists with their Buy rating on Blackstone, maintaining a target price of $175.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Latest Ratings for BX

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 JMP Securities Reiterates Market Outperform Market Outperform Apr 2025 UBS Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Market Perform Market Perform

