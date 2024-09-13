Looking At Blackstone's Recent Unusual Options Activity

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Blackstone (NYSE:BX), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in BX often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 45 options trades for Blackstone. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 51% bullish and 42% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $50,400, and 44 calls, totaling $2,715,443.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $100.0 to $175.0 for Blackstone over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Blackstone options trades today is 1749.93 with a total volume of 48,148.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Blackstone's big money trades within a strike price range of $100.0 to $175.0 over the last 30 days.

Blackstone Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $16.7 $15.7 $15.73 $160.00 $235.7K 106 156 BX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $15.85 $14.4 $14.99 $135.00 $224.9K 4.0K 151 BX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $7.65 $7.6 $7.6 $150.00 $151.2K 2.2K 2.0K BX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $5.75 $4.6 $5.2 $145.00 $144.5K 4.9K 357 BX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $7.7 $7.65 $7.7 $150.00 $140.3K 2.2K 702

About Blackstone

Blackstone is the world's largest alternative-asset manager with $1.076 trillion in total asset under management, including $808.7 billion in fee-earning assets under management, at the end of June 2024. The company has four core business segments: private equity (25% of fee-earning AUM and 28% of base management fees), real estate (37% and 42%), credit and insurance (29% and 23%), and multi-asset investing (9% and 7%). While the firm primarily serves institutional investors (87% of AUM), it also caters to clients in the high-net-worth channel (13%). Blackstone operates through 25 offices in the Americas (8), Europe and the Middle East (9), and the Asia-Pacific region (8).

In light of the recent options history for Blackstone, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Blackstone's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 1,637,000, with BX's price up by 0.64%, positioned at $147.44. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 34 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Blackstone

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $147.66666666666666.

An analyst from Redburn Atlantic downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $134. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Deutsche Bank continues to hold a Buy rating for Blackstone, targeting a price of $146. An analyst from Wells Fargo downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $163.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Blackstone options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

