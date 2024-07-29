Looking At Blackstone's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Blackstone (NYSE:BX).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 uncommon options trades for Blackstone.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 22% bullish and 55%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $1,455,349, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $184,222.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $100.0 to $155.0 for Blackstone during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Blackstone's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Blackstone's whale trades within a strike price range from $100.0 to $155.0 in the last 30 days.

Blackstone Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BX PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $23.75 $21.2 $23.4 $150.00 $1.1M 0 500 BX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $8.0 $7.95 $7.95 $135.00 $141.5K 414 178 BX CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $43.4 $41.35 $42.17 $100.00 $88.5K 444 21 BX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $16.65 $15.65 $15.92 $155.00 $50.9K 246 65 BX PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $12.2 $11.9 $12.08 $150.00 $49.5K 294 41

About Blackstone

Blackstone is the world's largest alternative-asset manager with $1.040 trillion in total asset under management, including $762.6 billion in fee-earning assets under management, at the end of 2023. The company has four core business segments: private equity (22% of fee-earning AUM and 28% of base management fees), real estate (39% and 43%), credit and insurance (29% and 21%), and hedge fund solutions (10% and 8%). While the firm primarily serves institutional investors (87% of AUM), it also caters to clients in the high-net-worth channel (13%). Blackstone operates through 25 offices in the Americas (8), Europe and the Middle East (9), and the Asia-Pacific region (8).

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Blackstone, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Blackstone Standing Right Now? With a volume of 1,289,544, the price of BX is up 0.09% at $141.31. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 80 days. Expert Opinions on Blackstone

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $146.6.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Piper Sandler continues to hold a Overweight rating for Blackstone, targeting a price of $149. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Buy rating on Blackstone with a target price of $145. An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on Blackstone, maintaining a target price of $164. An analyst from Barclays persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Blackstone, maintaining a target price of $141. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Piper Sandler continues to hold a Overweight rating for Blackstone, targeting a price of $134.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

