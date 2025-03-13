Looking At Bitdeer Technologies's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Bitdeer Technologies.

Looking at options history for Bitdeer Technologies (NASDAQ:BTDR) we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 22% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 77% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $238,847 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $240,811.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $7.5 to $20.0 for Bitdeer Technologies during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Bitdeer Technologies's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Bitdeer Technologies's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $7.5 to $20.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Bitdeer Technologies 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BTDR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $1.05 $0.95 $1.05 $7.50 $210.2K 2.1K 2.0K BTDR CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $0.9 $0.85 $0.9 $10.00 $45.0K 5.5K 500 BTDR CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $0.9 $0.85 $0.85 $10.00 $42.5K 5.5K 500 BTDR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/28/25 $0.4 $0.3 $0.3 $12.50 $35.7K 22 1.9K BTDR CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $1.15 $1.0 $1.1 $15.00 $33.0K 1.0K 700

About Bitdeer Technologies

Bitdeer Technologies Group is principally engaged in provision of digital asset mining services. Its majority business segments are: proprietary mining, cloud hash rate sharing and cloud hosting. The company operates five proprietary mining datacenters in the United States and Norway.

Present Market Standing of Bitdeer Technologies With a volume of 3,335,302, the price of BTDR is down -8.03% at $9.85. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 60 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Bitdeer Technologies

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $24.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Rosenblatt continues to hold a Buy rating for Bitdeer Technologies, targeting a price of $30. * An analyst from Needham persists with their Buy rating on Bitdeer Technologies, maintaining a target price of $18. * An analyst from Roth MKM downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $23. * In a cautious move, an analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $21. * An analyst from Rosenblatt persists with their Buy rating on Bitdeer Technologies, maintaining a target price of $30.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Bitdeer Technologies, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

