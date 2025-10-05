Looking to Beat the Stock Market? 1 Reason to Set Your Sights on Fluor Stock.

Key Points Fluor is expert at developing projects from the design phase through operations and maintenance.

The boom in data centers and nuclear energy provides two growth opportunities for Fluor.

Fluor generates free cash flow, making it ideal for those looking to balance risk exposure and growth.

There's no shortage of growth stocks on investors' radars these days. From semiconductor leaders like Nvidia to rare earth stocks like MP Materials to electric vertical takeoff and landing stocks like Archer Aviation, there are numerous stocks that have the potential to outperform the S&P 500 index.

But investing isn't a popularity contest, and the usual growth suspects aren't the only options for investors interested in beating the market. Therefore, those looking for stocks offering the potential for sharp growth should focus their attention on Fluor (NYSE: FLR) right now.

A robust backlog provides ample opportunities for growth

Fluor is an engineering and construction firm with over a century of experience in bringing sizable projects to fruition. It helps customers with all phases of project development, from design through construction to operations and maintenance. And the company's prowess is in high demand. As of 2025's second quarter, Fluor had a backlog of $28.2 billion. For context, Fluor reported revenue of $16.3 billion in 2024.

Two prominent growth opportunities for Fluor are the boom in data centers due to artificial intelligence (AI) and the related renaissance occurring in the nuclear energy industry. On Fluor's second-quarter 2025 conference call, James Breuer, Fluor's CEO said the company continues "to deepen our relationships with data center clients as they express a need for our capabilities, large scale project acumen and modularization expertise."

Plus, the company is optimistic about uranium enrichment. On the conference call, management recognized the potential to win awards in the second half of 2025 for high-assay, low-enrichment uranium (HALEU) projects. Unlike conventional nuclear power plants, small modular reactors -- the likes of which Nano Nuclear Energy and Oklo are developing -- rely on HALEU, a fuel type that's expected to increase considerably in demand.

Will Fluor help investors build a better portfolio?

Profitable and generating free cash flow, Fluor offers a conservative approach for investors to benefit from the increasing demand for data centers and nuclear energy. With shares priced at 17 times forward earnings, now's a great time to click the buy button.

