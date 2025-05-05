Looking At Bank of America's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in BAC usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for Bank of America. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 50% leaning bullish and 37% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $107,722, and 6 are calls, amounting to $398,615.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $28.0 to $50.0 for Bank of America during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Bank of America's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Bank of America's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $28.0 to $50.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Bank of America 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BAC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $13.3 $13.2 $13.2 $28.00 $132.0K 5.1K 0 BAC CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $2.79 $2.75 $2.75 $47.00 $82.5K 10.8K 450 BAC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/23/25 $0.75 $0.73 $0.73 $40.00 $81.2K 1.2K 1.1K BAC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $1.88 $1.85 $1.85 $50.00 $55.5K 4.9K 301 BAC CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $6.4 $6.4 $6.4 $35.00 $48.0K 21.5K 81

About Bank of America

Bank of America is one of the largest financial institutions in the United States, with more than $3.2 trillion in assets. It is organized into four major segments: consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking, and global markets. Bank of America's consumer-facing lines of business include its network of branches and deposit-gathering operations, retail lending products, credit and debit cards, and small-business services. The company's Merrill Lynch operations provide brokerage and wealth-management services, as does its private bank. Wholesale lines of business include investment banking, corporate and commercial real estate lending, and capital markets operations. Bank of America has operations in several countries but is primarily US-focused.

Where Is Bank of America Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 6,995,087, the price of BAC is up by 0.67%, reaching $41.34.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 72 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Bank of America

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $48.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from UBS persists with their Buy rating on Bank of America, maintaining a target price of $50. * An analyst from RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Bank of America, which currently sits at a price target of $45. * An analyst from Argus Research persists with their Buy rating on Bank of America, maintaining a target price of $47. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $47. * An analyst from Oppenheimer persists with their Outperform rating on Bank of America, maintaining a target price of $51.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Bank of America, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

Latest Ratings for BAC

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform Outperform Apr 2025 Argus Research Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 RBC Capital Maintains Outperform Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for BAC

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.