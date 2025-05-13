Looking At Baidu's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Baidu. Our analysis of options history for Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) revealed 14 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 50% of traders were bullish, while 35% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $286,572, and 9 were calls, valued at $415,089.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $70.0 and $120.0 for Baidu, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Baidu options trades today is 1692.85 with a total volume of 1,032.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Baidu's big money trades within a strike price range of $70.0 to $120.0 over the last 30 days.

Baidu Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BIDU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $5.2 $5.05 $5.2 $80.00 $146.1K 29 281 BIDU CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/18/26 $18.0 $17.3 $18.0 $100.00 $108.0K 208 60 BIDU CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $8.1 $8.0 $8.05 $105.00 $48.3K 1.8K 0 BIDU PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $5.55 $5.5 $5.5 $90.00 $44.0K 670 80 BIDU CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $17.1 $16.75 $17.1 $75.00 $42.7K 9.6K 25

About Baidu

Baidu is the largest internet search engine in China with over 50% share of the search engine market in 2024 per web analytics firm, Statcounter. The firm generated 72% of core revenue from online marketing services from its search engine in 2023. Outside its search engine, Baidu is a technology-driven company and its other major growth initiatives are artificial intelligence cloud, video streaming services, voice recognition technology, and autonomous driving.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Baidu, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Baidu

With a trading volume of 1,883,114, the price of BIDU is down by -1.27%, reaching $90.11.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 8 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Baidu

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $90.0.

An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Baidu, which currently sits at a price target of $90.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Latest Ratings for BIDU

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight Feb 2025 Benchmark Reiterates Buy Buy Feb 2025 Mizuho Maintains Outperform Outperform

