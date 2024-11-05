Looking At Baidu's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Baidu. Our analysis of options history for Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) revealed 22 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 27% of traders were bullish, while 54% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $130,412, and 18 were calls, valued at $687,385.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $50.0 and $120.0 for Baidu, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Baidu's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Baidu's whale activity within a strike price range from $50.0 to $120.0 in the last 30 days.

Baidu Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BIDU CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $3.35 $3.25 $3.3 $100.00 $59.7K 6.3K 233 BIDU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $4.65 $4.55 $4.65 $100.00 $46.5K 5.5K 585 BIDU CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $4.65 $4.6 $4.65 $100.00 $46.5K 5.5K 185 BIDU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $4.9 $4.6 $4.62 $100.00 $46.0K 5.5K 685 BIDU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $4.7 $4.55 $4.6 $100.00 $45.9K 5.5K 1.1K

About Baidu

Baidu is the largest internet search engine in China with over 50% share of the search engine market in 2024 per web analytics firm, Statcounter. The firm generated 72% of core revenue from online marketing services from its search engine in 2023. Outside its search engine, Baidu is a technology-driven company and its other major growth initiatives are artificial intelligence cloud, video streaming services, voice recognition technology, and autonomous driving.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Baidu, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Baidu With a trading volume of 1,852,669, the price of BIDU is up by 1.7%, reaching $92.0. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 16 days from now.

