Looking Back, Moving Forward: Crypto’s Most Influential in 2020

Who moved the needle on crypto this year? What were the projects that mattered? Who shattered the glass ceiling and broke the mold?

From DeFi to bitcoin’s late year surge, 2020 was full of big stories, trends and personalities.



Join us as CoinDesk unveils its 2020 Most Influential list, a selection of 12 people who helped push the industry forward this year.

Day 1: Most influential revisited: Where are they now?

Monday, Dec. 7, 2020 | 1 p.m. ET

Each year since 2014, CoinDesk has identified the “most influential” members of the crypto community. In the early days, the technology was revolutionary but mainstream adoption was nowhere in sight. The community needed influencers to spread awareness, build confidence and set precedents for the digital currency industry to reach its full potential.

These evangelists broke through all the white noise and ushered in a new wave of enthusiasts into the space. To recognize their contributions, CoinDesk launched its “Most Influential” franchise to highlight individuals who moved the needle.

In this CoinDesk Live segment, set for the day before the launch of the Most Influential 2020 list, CoinDesk podcast editor Adam Levine, CoinDesk veteran Bailey Reutzel and Peter McCormack, host of the “What Bitcoin Did” podcast, look back to the first list and take stock of the industry’s progress.

They will share stories from the early days, update us on where the Class of 2014 is now, and interview Lyn Ulbricht of the “Free Ross” campaign.

Day 2: Introducing the Most Influential 2020

Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 | 1 p.m. ET

2020 was a watershed year for the cryptocurrency industry. From DeFi and stablecoins, to CBDCs and bitcoin, theses were validated, adoption abounded and a whole new financial system seemed possible.

Join us for a live event on CoinDesk.com, YouTube and Twitter as we sort through these trends and announce the winners of this year’s Most Influential list.

CoinDesk Live: Most Influential 2020

Dec. 7-8, 2020



Where Are They Now?

Dec. 7, 2020 | 1 p.m. ET



Moderators and guests:

Adam Levine, CoinDesk podcast editor

Bailey Reutzel, Events Content Manager

Peter McCormack, host of “What Bitcoin Did” podcast

Lyn Ulbricht, “Free Ross” campaign



Introducing the Most Influential 2020

Dec. 8, 2020 | 1 p.m. ET



We’ll be joined by Most Influential special guests and talk to the writers and artists who helped bring the influencers’ stories to life.

