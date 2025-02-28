Looking At Axon Enterprise's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AXON, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 27 uncommon options trades for Axon Enterprise.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 29% bullish and 51%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $805,664, and 16 are calls, for a total amount of $1,363,222.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $195.0 to $720.0 for Axon Enterprise during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Axon Enterprise's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Axon Enterprise's whale activity within a strike price range from $195.0 to $720.0 in the last 30 days.

Axon Enterprise Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AXON CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $62.4 $58.5 $61.3 $470.00 $619.1K 175 0 AXON PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $126.3 $122.8 $125.0 $650.00 $275.0K 169 23 AXON PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $41.4 $40.0 $40.0 $500.00 $200.0K 100 52 AXON CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $19.9 $18.0 $18.0 $650.00 $162.0K 433 90 AXON CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $187.0 $184.5 $184.5 $400.00 $92.2K 4 0

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices and cloud-based digital evidence management software designed for use by law enforcement, corrections, military forces, private security personnel, and private individuals for personal defense. The company operates in two segments: Taser and software & sensors. Taser develops and sells CEDs used for protecting users and virtual reality training. Software and sensors manufacture fully integrated hardware and cloud-based software solutions such as body cameras, automated license plate reading, and digital evidence management systems. Axon delivers its products worldwide and derives the majority of its revenue from the software & sensors segment and geographically from the United States.

Axon Enterprise's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 448,737, the price of AXON is down by -0.08%, reaching $525.03. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 66 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Axon Enterprise

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $680.2.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Needham has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $600. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on Axon Enterprise, maintaining a target price of $726. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Craig-Hallum lowers its rating to Hold with a new price target of $625. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JMP Securities continues to hold a Market Outperform rating for Axon Enterprise, targeting a price of $725. * An analyst from Citizens Capital Markets has revised its rating downward to Market Outperform, adjusting the price target to $725.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Axon Enterprise, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.