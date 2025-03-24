Looking At Atlassian's Recent Unusual Options Activity

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in TEAM often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 options trades for Atlassian. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 45% bullish and 27% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $30,150, and 10 calls, totaling $989,645.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $170.0 and $300.0 for Atlassian, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Atlassian options trades today is 486.12 with a total volume of 1,041.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Atlassian's big money trades within a strike price range of $170.0 to $300.0 over the last 30 days.

Atlassian Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TEAM CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $17.6 $17.3 $17.3 $250.00 $519.0K 3.3K 529 TEAM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $24.0 $22.7 $23.4 $300.00 $117.0K 173 50 TEAM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $23.7 $23.0 $23.5 $300.00 $103.3K 173 94 TEAM CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $11.0 $10.4 $11.0 $280.00 $51.7K 104 47 TEAM CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $70.9 $68.5 $69.18 $200.00 $48.4K 0 7

About Atlassian

Atlassian produces software that helps teams work together more efficiently and effectively. The company provides project planning and management software, collaboration tools, and IT help desk solutions. The company operates in four segments: subscriptions (term licenses and cloud agreements), maintenance (annual maintenance contracts that provide support and periodic updates and are generally attached to perpetual license sales), perpetual license (upfront sale for indefinite usage of the software), and other (training, strategic consulting, and revenue from the Atlassian Marketplace app store). Atlassian was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sydney.

Current Position of Atlassian Trading volume stands at 1,159,815, with TEAM's price up by 2.96%, positioned at $234.06. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 31 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Atlassian

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $255.0.

An analyst from Stephens & Co. has revised its rating downward to Equal-Weight, adjusting the price target to $255.

