Looking At Vistra's Recent Unusual Options Activity

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on Vistra (NYSE:VST), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in VST often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Vistra. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 30% bullish and 50% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $223,500, and 9 calls, totaling $1,028,175.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $37.0 to $105.0 for Vistra over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Vistra's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Vistra's whale activity within a strike price range from $37.0 to $105.0 in the last 30 days.

Vistra Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VST CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/21/24 $3.2 $2.75 $3.0 $100.00 $600.0K 7.5K 2.8K VST PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/21/24 $3.2 $3.0 $3.0 $90.00 $223.5K 3.9K 65 VST CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $3.6 $3.5 $3.5 $100.00 $135.2K 7.5K 684 VST CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $5.8 $5.6 $5.6 $100.00 $67.7K 6.0K 133 VST CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/21/24 $58.6 $56.7 $57.84 $37.00 $52.0K 252 9

About Vistra

Vistra Energy is one of the largest power producers and retail energy providers in the us Following the 2024 Energy Harbor acquisition, Vistra owns 41 gigawatts of nuclear, coal, natural gas, and solar power generation along with one of the largest utility-scale battery projects in the world. Its retail electricity business serves 5 million customers in 20 states, including almost a third of all Texas electricity consumers. Vistra emerged from the Energy Future Holdings bankruptcy as a stand-alone entity in 2016. It acquired Dynegy in 2018.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Vistra, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Vistra With a trading volume of 1,343,219, the price of VST is up by 1.62%, reaching $95.8. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 76 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Vistra

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $109.5.

An analyst from UBS persists with their Buy rating on Vistra, maintaining a target price of $110. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from BMO Capital continues to hold a Outperform rating for Vistra, targeting a price of $109.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Vistra options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.