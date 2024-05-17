Looking At Texas Instruments's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Texas Instruments. Our analysis of options history for Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) revealed 18 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 66% of traders were bullish, while 22% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $64,560, and 16 were calls, valued at $797,782.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $130.0 and $220.0 for Texas Instruments, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Texas Instruments options trades today is 1570.2 with a total volume of 3,970.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Texas Instruments's big money trades within a strike price range of $130.0 to $220.0 over the last 30 days.

Texas Instruments Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TXN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $3.25 $3.2 $3.25 $220.00 $202.1K 3.9K 708 TXN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $3.3 $3.25 $3.3 $220.00 $73.9K 3.9K 1.2K TXN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $5.2 $5.15 $5.2 $195.00 $60.3K 6.7K 137 TXN CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $3.3 $3.15 $3.3 $220.00 $53.4K 3.9K 1.0K TXN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/07/24 $16.5 $16.3 $16.48 $180.00 $41.2K 500 29

About Texas Instruments

Dallas-based Texas Instruments generates over 95% of its revenue from semiconductors and the remainder from its well-known calculators. Texas Instruments is the world's largest maker of analog chips, which are used to process real-world signals such as sound and power. Texas Instruments also has a leading market share position in processors and microcontrollers used in a wide variety of electronics applications.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Texas Instruments, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Texas Instruments's Current Market Status With a volume of 2,113,041, the price of TXN is down -0.51% at $193.98. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 67 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Texas Instruments

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $181.4.

An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $180. An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Neutral rating on Texas Instruments, maintaining a target price of $185. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Baird keeps a Neutral rating on Texas Instruments with a target price of $175. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Goldman Sachs continues to hold a Sell rating for Texas Instruments, targeting a price of $157. Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Rosenblatt lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $210.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

