Looking At Lam Research's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in LRCX usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 10 extraordinary options activities for Lam Research. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 40% leaning bullish and 50% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $149,265, and 6 are calls, amounting to $277,850.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $870.0 to $970.0 for Lam Research over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Lam Research stands at 50.3, with a total volume reaching 87.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Lam Research, situated within the strike price corridor from $870.0 to $970.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Lam Research 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LRCX CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $165.8 $160.0 $160.0 $900.00 $80.0K 159 5 LRCX PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $65.55 $64.9 $64.9 $960.00 $58.4K 22 9 LRCX CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/19/24 $49.0 $48.0 $48.0 $960.00 $48.0K 56 0 LRCX CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $226.4 $204.5 $210.25 $960.00 $42.0K 88 0 LRCX CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $83.1 $82.6 $82.6 $960.00 $41.3K 82 0

About Lam Research

Lam Research is one of the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment, or WFE, manufacturers in the world. It specializes in the market segments of deposition and etch, which entail the buildup of layers on a semiconductor and the subsequent selective removal of patterns from each layer. Lam holds the top market share in etch and holds the clear cut second share in deposition. It is more exposed to memory chipmakers for DRAM and NAND chips. It counts as top customers the largest chipmakers in the world, including TSMC, Samsung, Intel, and Micron.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Lam Research, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Lam Research Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 202,332, the price of LRCX is down by -0.47%, reaching $966.05. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 57 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Lam Research

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $1100.0.

An analyst from Jefferies has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $1100.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Lam Research, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.