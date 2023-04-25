Looking at EV Stocks for the Next Tesla? Avoid This Huge Mistake.

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has been a life-changing winner for some investors. EVs are changing the auto industry permanently. But history tells us investors chasing the next Tesla are probably making a big mistake that will cost them. In this video, Motley Fool contributor Jason Hall breaks down why chasing the next Tesla -- just like chasing the next Meta Platforms, Netflix, or Starbucks -- didn't lead to big returns. Also discussed: Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN), Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID), Nio (NYSE: NIO), and Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV).

*Stock prices used were from the afternoon of April 24, 2023. The video was published on April 25, 2023.

Find out why Tesla is one of the 10 best stocks to buy now

Our analyst team has spent more than a decade beating the market. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed their ten top stock picks for investors to buy right now. Tesla is on the list -- but there are nine others you may be overlooking.

Click here to get access to the full list!

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 24, 2023

Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Jason Hall has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Meta Platforms, Netflix, Nio, Starbucks, and Tesla. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: short April 2023 $100 calls on Starbucks. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jason Hall is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.