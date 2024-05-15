Looking At Enphase Energy's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Enphase Energy. Our analysis of options history for Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 12% of traders were bullish, while 87% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $128,040, and 6 were calls, valued at $330,425.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $80.0 to $150.0 for Enphase Energy during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Enphase Energy's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Enphase Energy's whale trades within a strike price range from $80.0 to $150.0 in the last 30 days.

Enphase Energy 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ENPH CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/17/24 $10.15 $8.8 $8.78 $110.00 $87.7K 1.6K 103 ENPH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $7.25 $7.1 $7.25 $125.00 $85.5K 1.2K 120 ENPH PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $6.4 $6.25 $6.22 $95.00 $83.9K 252 135 ENPH CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $57.3 $56.6 $56.6 $80.00 $56.6K 139 10 ENPH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/24/24 $3.9 $3.75 $3.9 $115.00 $44.0K 60 156

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company. The company delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that manage solar generation, storage, and communication on one platform. The company's microinverter technology primarily serves the rooftop solar market and produces a fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Enphase Energy, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Enphase Energy Currently trading with a volume of 1,113,352, the ENPH's price is down by -2.19%, now at $114.55. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 71 days. What The Experts Say On Enphase Energy

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $129.8.

An analyst from BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Market Perform rating on Enphase Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $113. An analyst from B. Riley Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Enphase Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $133. An analyst from DZ Bank downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $116. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Roth MKM continues to hold a Buy rating for Enphase Energy, targeting a price of $140. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Craig-Hallum continues to hold a Buy rating for Enphase Energy, targeting a price of $147.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

