Looking at Construction Industry Trends to Understand the Evolving Workplace

By Kit Dickinson, Operations Executive, ADP

Economists have long considered the construction industry as an economic indicator. As an industry on the leading edge of the economy, we can also look to the wider trends the industry is navigating today to help all leaders, regardless of industry, prepare for tomorrow. Today, we are seeing a boost in spending on construction, all while managers are facing staffing challenges, multiple jurisdictional compliance considerations, and government reporting requirements.

So too has the service sector of the economy been facing labor shortages, compliance concerns across state lines and a re-imagining of HR to help meet their employees’ needs and their businesses’ needs. To help leaders look around the corner to make sure they are meeting their organization’s needs tomorrow, they could do well to consider the following lessons from leaders in construction today.

Today’s Pain Points

Many construction businesses find themselves too busy trying to get the work done to worry about complex pay and compliance issues. That’s why they often hire and depend on their accountants as outside advisors. The truth is many construction company executives- and executives in the wider economy- don’t know what they don’t know – and that can cause potential problems down the road as well as missed opportunities.

Here are the three most pressing challenges construction firms are working through today as lessons for leaders across industries.

Labor shortages. In 2023, the construction industry will need to hire nearly 590,000 new workers on top of normal hiring to meet industry demand, according to the trade organization Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC). There has been an 8% decline in the number of construction workers aged 25-54 over the past decade and older workers are leaving the workforce in large numbers. The lack of qualified skilled workers is concerning too. Unspecialized construction laborers account for more than 40% of construction workforce growth over the past decade, according to ABC. This means these workers must quickly acquire specialized skills to stay competitive. However, many industries outside of construction are also competing for this labor force.

Compliance issues. Construction is one of the most complicated industries to administer payroll. Construction firms must adhere to complex laws and regulations while often working in multiple jurisdictions, as well as manage reporting requirements for unions and public works (government) projects. With this increased visibility, the entire payroll process must be accurate and transparent.

Uncertain economic conditions. Continued changes in the economy make it harder for construction firms to manage material costs, labor costs, and the supply chain causing delays in projects and higher costs overall. Without strong visibility into payroll, it can be hard to hire the right people and stay on top of labor expenditures.

Solutions That Ease the Pain

Because of the complexity inherent in managing a post-pandemic workforce, HR managers need robust technology solutions that understand the challenges of their specific industry and provide the right tools to ease any pain points.

Compensation benchmarks that are derived from millions of real-time data points can give companies the ability to hire competitively. Knowing what other companies and industries both locally and nationally are paying can save tremendous time in the recruiting process especially when integrated with an applicant tracking system (ATS). Benchmarks can also help business owners retain skilled workers by adjusting pay and benefits to keep in line with the job market.

Skills-based hiring and training will be key for leaders across all industries to find the workers they need with the right skills. Leaders are looking for soft skills that are transferable, such as creativity and organization, just as much as hard skills which may be more limited to specific roles or industries. While leaders struggle to hire talent to meet their needs, they may begin to look inside their organization to train current employees on new roles that are compatible with their skill set.

Multiple jurisdictions require automation. In any given team, managers may have employees who work in different states, with different tax laws and labor regulations. This impacts withholdings and benefits as well as report administration. Tracking this manually, even using spreadsheet programs, can become a major headache and pose risk. Payroll solutions should provide accurate and trustworthy automation that can make tracking this information easy.

Mobile solutions are essential for mobile employees. A highly mobile workforce also needs an easy-to-use mobile application. This gives managers the ability to pay employees or approve timecards remotely. Employees can use their mobile devices to view their pay stubs, manage personal information and clock in and out. A comprehensive mobile payroll app should also have built-in geofencing features to help ensure time is logged accurately.

Capture tax credits. Accountants and payroll solutions can help capture information for appropriate tax credits. For example, many firms can be eligible for the federal Research & Development (R&D) Tax Credit if they have developed or improved products, processes or technologies. Another opportunity is the Work Opportunity Tax Credit (WOTC) which applies when businesses hire new employees from groups that have historically faced employment barriers. Businesses may also still take advantage of the CARES Act Employee Retention Credit (ERTC) by filing an amended tax return until 2024 and 2025. Make sure that your HCM solution maintains the data necessary to calculate tax credits, support compliance and deliver process visibility within its reporting capabilities.

Leverage Data-Backed Solutions Built for the Growth

Many companies, across all industries, are navigating labor shortages and economic uncertainty, greatly impacting their ability to compete for talent and forecast for future growth. Many are looking for data-backed solutions to ensure their organizations are making strategic decisions not just for market conditions today, but for market conditions of the future. By examining the challenges facing one industry, leaders can help apply those learnings to navigate forward confidently.

