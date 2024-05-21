Looking At Citigroup's Recent Unusual Options Activity

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Citigroup (NYSE:C), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in C often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Citigroup. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 60% bullish and 30% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $48,440, and 9 calls, totaling $479,055.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $22.5 and $65.0 for Citigroup, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Citigroup's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Citigroup's significant trades, within a strike price range of $22.5 to $65.0, over the past month.

Citigroup Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume C CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/19/24 $3.35 $3.3 $3.35 $62.50 $117.2K 9.9K 9 C CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $10.4 $10.3 $10.36 $55.00 $103.6K 13.3K 101 C CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $41.9 $41.5 $41.75 $22.50 $83.5K 32 23 C PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $2.8 $2.77 $2.8 $65.00 $48.4K 2.3K 173 C CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $34.15 $33.9 $34.15 $30.00 $34.1K 645 20

About Citigroup

Citigroup is a global financial-services company doing business in more than 100 countries and jurisdictions. Citigroup's operations are organized into five primary segments: services, markets, banking, US personal banking, and wealth management. The bank's primary services include cross-border banking needs for multinational corporates, investment banking and trading, and credit card services in the United States.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Citigroup, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Citigroup Currently trading with a volume of 2,082,387, the C's price is up by 1.47%, now at $64.09. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 52 days. Expert Opinions on Citigroup

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $86.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Oppenheimer keeps a Outperform rating on Citigroup with a target price of $86.

