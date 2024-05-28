Looking At Burlington Stores's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BURL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for Burlington Stores.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 77% bullish and 11%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $40,594, and 8, calls, for a total amount of $467,819.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $170.0 and $190.0 for Burlington Stores, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Burlington Stores's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Burlington Stores's whale activity within a strike price range from $170.0 to $190.0 in the last 30 days.

Burlington Stores Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BURL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $18.5 $18.5 $18.5 $190.00 $81.4K 2.7K 91 BURL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $18.6 $18.5 $18.5 $190.00 $79.5K 2.7K 91 BURL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $19.1 $18.0 $18.5 $190.00 $75.8K 2.7K 177 BURL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $18.6 $18.6 $18.6 $190.00 $63.2K 2.7K 14 BURL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $17.6 $16.8 $17.6 $190.00 $56.3K 2.7K 179

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores Inc is off-price retailer offering an extensive selection of in-season, fashion-focused merchandise including: women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, baby, beauty, footwear, accessories, home, toys, gifts and coats. Company sell a broad selection of desirable, first-quality, current-brand, labeled merchandise acquired directly from nationally recognized manufacturers and other suppliers. Company sell product in category such as Ladies apparel, Accessories and shoes, Home, Mens apparel, Kids apparel and baby and Outerwear.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Burlington Stores, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Burlington Stores's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 387,674, the BURL's price is up by 0.5%, now at $201.38. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 2 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Burlington Stores

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $222.25.

An analyst from UBS upgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $212. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Overweight rating on Burlington Stores with a target price of $218. An analyst from TD Cowen has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Burlington Stores, which currently sits at a price target of $209. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Telsey Advisory Group keeps a Outperform rating on Burlington Stores with a target price of $250.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Burlington Stores options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

