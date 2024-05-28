Looking At Broadcom's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in AVGO usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 21 extraordinary options activities for Broadcom. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 38% leaning bullish and 38% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $137,008, and 16 are calls, amounting to $834,510.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $1100.0 to $1600.0 for Broadcom during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Broadcom's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Broadcom's significant trades, within a strike price range of $1100.0 to $1600.0, over the past month.

Broadcom Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AVGO CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $119.4 $114.3 $114.3 $1600.00 $102.8K 77 9 AVGO CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/19/24 $88.8 $81.2 $85.0 $1400.00 $85.0K 413 0 AVGO CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/19/24 $85.9 $80.5 $83.05 $1400.00 $84.2K 413 10 AVGO CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $386.9 $380.0 $380.0 $1200.00 $76.0K 145 2 AVGO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $125.9 $111.6 $120.3 $1420.00 $72.1K 68 6

About Broadcom

Broadcom is the sixth-largest semiconductor company globally and has expanded into various software businesses, with over $30 billion in annual revenue. It sells 17 core semiconductor product lines across wireless, networking, broadband, storage, and industrial markets. It is primarily a fabless designer but holds some manufacturing in-house, like for its best-of-breed FBAR filters that sell into the Apple iPhone. In software, it sells virtualization, infrastructure, and security software to large enterprises, financial institutions, and governments.Broadcom is the product of consolidation. Its businesses are an amalgamation of former companies like legacy Broadcom and Avago Technologies in chips, as well as Brocade, CA Technologies, and Symantec in software.

Where Is Broadcom Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 90,240, with AVGO's price up by 0.22%, positioned at $1410.98. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 15 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Broadcom

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $1550.0.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Jefferies lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $1550.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

