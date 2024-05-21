Looking At Booking Holdings's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in BKNG usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 11 extraordinary options activities for Booking Holdings. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 45% leaning bullish and 54% bearish. Among these notable options, 9 are puts, totaling $328,320, and 2 are calls, amounting to $152,150.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $3400.0 to $4250.0 for Booking Holdings over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Booking Holdings's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Booking Holdings's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $3400.0 to $4250.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Booking Holdings Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BKNG CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/07/24 $111.1 $100.2 $111.1 $3700.00 $111.1K 12 10 BKNG PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $563.0 $543.3 $560.0 $4250.00 $56.0K 218 0 BKNG PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $456.8 $451.5 $451.5 $3950.00 $45.1K 3 0 BKNG PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $456.1 $450.4 $450.4 $3950.00 $45.0K 3 2 BKNG CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/19/24 $410.5 $394.2 $410.5 $3400.00 $41.0K 23 0

About Booking Holdings

Booking is the world's largest online travel agency by sales, offering booking and payment services for hotel and alternative accommodation rooms, airline tickets, rental cars, restaurant reservations, cruises, experiences, and other vacation packages. The company operates several branded travel booking sites, including Booking.com, Agoda, OpenTable, and Rentalcars.com, and has expanded into travel media with the acquisitions of Kayak and Momondo. Transaction fees for online bookings account for the bulk of revenue and profits.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Booking Holdings, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Booking Holdings Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 10,027, the BKNG's price is down by -0.14%, now at $3763.37. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 72 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

