Looking At ARM Holdings's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on ARM Holdings (NASDAQ:ARM).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ARM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 options trades for ARM Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 16%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $53,250, and 11, calls, for a total amount of $619,913.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $90.0 to $230.0 for ARM Holdings over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in ARM Holdings's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to ARM Holdings's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $90.0 to $230.0 over the preceding 30 days.

ARM Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ARM CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/24/24 $2.69 $2.6 $2.6 $125.00 $104.0K 598 20 ARM CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $33.3 $32.95 $33.3 $90.00 $103.2K 129 31 ARM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/18/25 $42.4 $41.75 $42.4 $95.00 $71.9K 24 18 ARM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $22.95 $19.55 $21.91 $230.00 $67.3K 25 30 ARM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $28.75 $28.35 $28.75 $100.00 $63.1K 612 73

About ARM Holdings

Arm Holdings is the IP owner and developer of the ARM architecture (ARM stands for Acorn RISC Machine), which is used in 99% of the world's smartphone CPU cores, and it also has high market share in other battery-powered devices like wearables, tablets, or sensors. Arm licenses its architecture for a fee, offering different types of licenses depending on the flexibility the customer needs. Customers like Apple or Qualcomm buy architectural licenses, which allows them to modify the architecture and add or delete instructions to tailor the chips to their specific needs. Other clients directly buy off-the-shelf designs from Arm. Both off-the-shelf and architectural customers pay a royalty fee per chip shipped.

In light of the recent options history for ARM Holdings, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is ARM Holdings Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 1,668,920, the ARM's price is down by -1.11%, now at $115.36. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 92 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

