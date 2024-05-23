Looking At Alibaba Gr Holding's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Alibaba Gr Holding (NYSE:BABA).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BABA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 61 uncommon options trades for Alibaba Gr Holding.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 36%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $2,737,229, and 50 are calls, for a total amount of $3,428,154.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $120.0 for Alibaba Gr Holding over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Alibaba Gr Holding options trades today is 8936.03 with a total volume of 67,399.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Alibaba Gr Holding's big money trades within a strike price range of $40.0 to $120.0 over the last 30 days.

Alibaba Gr Holding Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BABA PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $7.6 $7.45 $7.45 $80.00 $2.2M 6.1K 3.0K BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $5.8 $5.75 $5.75 $80.00 $353.0K 2.7K 3.2K BABA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/16/24 $5.8 $5.75 $5.75 $80.00 $282.9K 2.7K 4.5K BABA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $16.95 $16.0 $16.0 $85.00 $128.0K 792 102 BABA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $10.55 $10.4 $10.5 $90.00 $123.9K 7.3K 172

About Alibaba Gr Holding

Alibaba is the world's largest online and mobile commerce company as measured by gross merchandise volume. It operates China's online marketplaces, including Taobao (consumer-to-consumer) and Tmall (business-to-consumer). The China commerce retail division is the most valuable cash flow-generating business at Alibaba. Additional revenue sources include China commerce wholesale, international commerce retail/wholesale, local consumer services, cloud computing, digital media and entertainment platforms, Cainiao logistics services, and innovation initiatives/other.

In light of the recent options history for Alibaba Gr Holding, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Alibaba Gr Holding Standing Right Now? With a volume of 14,730,901, the price of BABA is down -2.41% at $80.69. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 77 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Alibaba Gr Holding

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $111.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on Alibaba Gr Holding with a target price of $107. An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Buy rating on Alibaba Gr Holding, maintaining a target price of $103. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Truist Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Alibaba Gr Holding, targeting a price of $110. An analyst from Truist Securities persists with their Buy rating on Alibaba Gr Holding, maintaining a target price of $113. An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Buy rating on Alibaba Gr Holding, maintaining a target price of $122.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Alibaba Gr Holding options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.