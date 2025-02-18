Looking At Astera Labs's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ALAB usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 20 extraordinary options activities for Astera Labs. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 45% leaning bullish and 25% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $233,743, and 16 are calls, amounting to $882,693.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $45.0 and $200.0 for Astera Labs, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Astera Labs's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Astera Labs's whale activity within a strike price range from $45.0 to $200.0 in the last 30 days.

Astera Labs 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ALAB CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $27.6 $26.2 $27.6 $90.00 $273.2K 554 1 ALAB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $25.3 $24.6 $24.7 $110.00 $74.1K 181 0 ALAB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $5.3 $5.1 $5.1 $95.00 $67.8K 680 171 ALAB CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/28/25 $8.0 $7.8 $7.8 $87.00 $62.4K 159 13 ALAB CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $7.1 $5.2 $6.15 $170.00 $61.5K 5 0

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs Inc is a company that offers an Intelligent Connectivity Platform, comprised of Semiconductor-based, high-speed mixed-signal connectivity products that integrate a matrix of microcontrollers and sensors. COSMOS, their software suite which is embedded in its connectivity products and integrated into their customers' systems. The Company delivers critical connectivity performance, enables flexibility and customization, and supports observability and predictive analytics. This approach addresses the data, network, and memory bottlenecks, scalability, and other infrastructure requirements of hyperscalers and system original equipment manufacturers.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Astera Labs, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Astera Labs With a trading volume of 3,036,069, the price of ALAB is up by 3.22%, reaching $90.68. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 95 days from now. Expert Opinions on Astera Labs

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $128.2.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Morgan Stanley lowers its rating to Equal-Weight with a new price target of $142. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Craig-Hallum continues to hold a Buy rating for Astera Labs, targeting a price of $125. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Astera Labs, maintaining a target price of $114. * An analyst from Northland Capital Markets upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $120. * An analyst from Needham has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $140.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

