Looking At AST SpaceMobile's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on AST SpaceMobile.

Looking at options history for AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) we detected 215 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 29% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 57% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 78 are puts, for a total amount of $11,249,588 and 137, calls, for a total amount of $15,888,499.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $5.0 to $65.0 for AST SpaceMobile over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for AST SpaceMobile's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across AST SpaceMobile's significant trades, within a strike price range of $5.0 to $65.0, over the past month.

AST SpaceMobile Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ASTS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/17/27 $19.75 $18.3 $18.98 $65.00 $379.6K 0 1.0K ASTS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/17/27 $19.75 $18.3 $18.98 $65.00 $379.6K 0 870 ASTS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/27 $19.6 $16.55 $18.57 $65.00 $371.4K 0 499 ASTS CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/19/27 $18.85 $16.5 $17.43 $60.00 $348.6K 484 410 ASTS PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $25.35 $25.0 $25.0 $60.00 $320.0K 0 130

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile Inc is a satellite designer and manufacturer. The company is building a cellular broadband network in space to operate directly with standard, unmodified mobile devices, and off-the-shelf mobile phones based on extensive IP and patent portfolio. It has focused on eliminating the connectivity gaps faced by mobile subscribers. The Company's spaceMobile Service is being designed to provide cost-effective, high-speed Cellular Broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage using existing mobile devices.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding AST SpaceMobile, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of AST SpaceMobile

Currently trading with a volume of 13,270,305, the ASTS's price is up by 7.08%, now at $47.49.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 54 days.

What The Experts Say On AST SpaceMobile

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $44.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B. Riley Securities keeps a Buy rating on AST SpaceMobile with a target price of $44.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for AST SpaceMobile with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for ASTS

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 B. Riley Securities Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 Scotiabank Maintains Sector Outperform Sector Outperform May 2025 Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage On Perform

