Looking At AST SpaceMobile's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS).

And retail traders should know.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ASTS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 48 uncommon options trades for AST SpaceMobile.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 31% bullish and 54%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $285,270, and 42 are calls, for a total amount of $2,360,560.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $20.0 to $45.0 for AST SpaceMobile during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for AST SpaceMobile options trades today is 3093.04 with a total volume of 43,877.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for AST SpaceMobile's big money trades within a strike price range of $20.0 to $45.0 over the last 30 days.

AST SpaceMobile Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ASTS CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/07/25 $8.15 $8.0 $8.07 $21.00 $188.1K 448 1.6K ASTS PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $11.85 $11.2 $11.4 $30.00 $100.3K 1.3K 88 ASTS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $10.0 $9.8 $10.0 $45.00 $100.0K 9.3K 117 ASTS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $10.5 $9.9 $10.0 $45.00 $99.0K 9.3K 217 ASTS CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $9.95 $9.75 $9.75 $20.00 $97.5K 1.1K 203

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile Inc is a satellite designer and manufacturer. The company is building a cellular broadband network in space to operate directly with standard, unmodified mobile devices, and off-the-shelf mobile phones based on extensive IP and patent portfolio. It has focused on eliminating the connectivity gaps faced by mobile subscribers and finally bringing broadband to the billions who remain unconnected. The Company's spaceMobile Service is being designed to provide cost-effective, high-speed Cellular Broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage using existing mobile devices.

In light of the recent options history for AST SpaceMobile, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of AST SpaceMobile With a volume of 8,687,168, the price of ASTS is down -2.56% at $26.41. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 0 days. What Analysts Are Saying About AST SpaceMobile

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $30.0.

