Looking At ASML Holding's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on ASML Holding. Our analysis of options history for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) revealed 77 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 40% of traders were bullish, while 40% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 31 were puts, with a value of $2,613,966, and 46 were calls, valued at $2,850,843.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $500.0 to $1100.0 for ASML Holding during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for ASML Holding options trades today is 211.76 with a total volume of 2,400.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for ASML Holding's big money trades within a strike price range of $500.0 to $1100.0 over the last 30 days.

ASML Holding Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ASML PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $48.8 $48.3 $48.3 $560.00 $980.4K 355 64 ASML CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $137.7 $133.1 $136.0 $700.00 $408.0K 606 0 ASML PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $48.8 $46.0 $48.3 $560.00 $241.5K 355 64 ASML PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/28/25 $11.6 $11.2 $11.6 $740.00 $218.0K 244 522 ASML CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/28/25 $99.0 $95.5 $95.5 $650.00 $143.2K 10 1

About ASML Holding

ASML is the leader in photolithography systems used in manufacturing semiconductors. Photolithography is the process in which a light source is used to expose circuit patterns from a photo mask onto a semiconductor wafer. The latest technological advances in this segment allow chipmakers to continually increase the number of transistors on the same area of silicon, with lithography historically representing a high portion of the cost of making cutting-edge chips. ASML outsources the manufacturing of most of its parts, acting like an assembler. ASML's main clients are TSMC, Samsung, and Intel.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with ASML Holding, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of ASML Holding With a trading volume of 1,044,512, the price of ASML is up by 0.04%, reaching $737.52. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 51 days from now. What The Experts Say On ASML Holding

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $1100.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on ASML Holding with a target price of $1100.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest ASML Holding options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.