Looking At ASML Holding's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ASML usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 21 extraordinary options activities for ASML Holding. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 33% leaning bullish and 47% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $241,150, and 16 are calls, amounting to $878,325.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $420.0 to $1060.0 for ASML Holding over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for ASML Holding options trades today is 72.16 with a total volume of 147.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for ASML Holding's big money trades within a strike price range of $420.0 to $1060.0 over the last 30 days.

ASML Holding 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ASML CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $38.3 $35.0 $38.3 $805.00 $157.0K 41 42 ASML PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $66.4 $65.2 $66.4 $865.00 $99.6K 0 15 ASML CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/21/25 $57.5 $56.7 $56.7 $880.00 $90.7K 53 17 ASML CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $52.7 $52.3 $52.7 $780.00 $63.2K 44 14 ASML CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $34.5 $33.7 $33.7 $820.00 $53.9K 107 16

About ASML Holding

ASML is the leader in photolithography systems used in the manufacturing of semiconductors. Photolithography is the process in which a light source is used to expose circuit patterns from a photo mask onto a semiconductor wafer. The latest technological advances in this segment allow chipmakers to continually increase the number of transistors on the same area of silicon, with lithography historically representing a high portion of the cost of making cutting-edge chips. ASML outsources the manufacturing of most of its parts, acting like an assembler. ASML's main clients are TSMC, Samsung, and Intel.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with ASML Holding, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

ASML Holding's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 180,205, with ASML's price up by 0.47%, positioned at $807.24. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 22 days.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest ASML Holding options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

