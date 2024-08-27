Looking At ASML Holding's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ASML, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 38 uncommon options trades for ASML Holding.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 55% bullish and 39%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 15 are puts, for a total amount of $1,079,971, and 23 are calls, for a total amount of $1,252,364.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $570.0 and $1130.0 for ASML Holding, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in ASML Holding's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to ASML Holding's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $570.0 to $1130.0 over the preceding 30 days.

ASML Holding 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ASML PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $57.6 $56.5 $56.5 $890.00 $237.3K 187 0 ASML PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/06/24 $60.6 $59.0 $59.0 $930.00 $206.5K 63 40 ASML CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $193.9 $188.0 $190.5 $700.00 $114.3K 39 6 ASML CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $36.0 $35.7 $36.0 $890.00 $108.0K 218 30 ASML PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/30/24 $27.5 $27.1 $27.5 $900.00 $96.2K 330 0

About ASML Holding

ASML is the leader in photolithography systems used in the manufacturing of semiconductors. Photolithography is the process in which a light source is used to expose circuit patterns from a photo mask onto a semiconductor wafer. The latest technological advances in this segment allow chipmakers to continually increase the number of transistors on the same area of silicon, with lithography historically representing a high portion of the cost of making cutting-edge chips. ASML outsources the manufacturing of most of its parts, acting like an assembler. ASML's main clients are TSMC, Samsung, and Intel.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with ASML Holding, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of ASML Holding With a volume of 659,743, the price of ASML is up 0.74% at $889.88. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 50 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

