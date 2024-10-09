Looking At ARM Holdings's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on ARM Holdings (NASDAQ:ARM).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ARM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for ARM Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 20% bullish and 40%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $39,300, and 9, calls, for a total amount of $528,005.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $80.0 to $200.0 for ARM Holdings over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for ARM Holdings's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of ARM Holdings's whale activity within a strike price range from $80.0 to $200.0 in the last 30 days.

ARM Holdings Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ARM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $4.9 $4.8 $4.8 $200.00 $96.0K 5.5K 6 ARM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $1.87 $1.76 $1.87 $155.00 $93.5K 2.8K 816 ARM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $1.28 $1.2 $1.2 $155.00 $72.0K 2.8K 65 ARM CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $33.15 $32.6 $32.6 $120.00 $65.2K 461 20 ARM CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $50.4 $48.65 $49.06 $150.00 $49.0K 397 10

About ARM Holdings

Arm Holdings is the IP owner and developer of the ARM architecture (ARM stands for Acorn RISC Machine), which is used in 99% of the world's smartphone CPU cores, and it also has high market share in other battery-powered devices like wearables, tablets, or sensors. Arm licenses its architecture for a fee, offering different types of licenses depending on the flexibility the customer needs. Customers like Apple or Qualcomm buy architectural licenses, which allows them to modify the architecture and add or delete instructions to tailor the chips to their specific needs. Other clients directly buy off-the-shelf designs from Arm. Off-the-shelf and architectural customers pay a royalty fee per chip shipped.

Having examined the options trading patterns of ARM Holdings, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of ARM Holdings With a volume of 1,118,266, the price of ARM is up 1.27% at $145.42. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 28 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest ARM Holdings options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

