Looking At ARM Holdings's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on ARM Holdings (NASDAQ:ARM).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ARM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 28 uncommon options trades for ARM Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 57% bullish and 35%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $119,939, and 25 are calls, for a total amount of $1,508,901.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $50.0 to $180.0 for ARM Holdings during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for ARM Holdings's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of ARM Holdings's whale trades within a strike price range from $50.0 to $180.0 in the last 30 days.

ARM Holdings 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ARM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $46.25 $46.2 $46.21 $120.00 $143.4K 455 967 ARM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $14.5 $14.0 $14.16 $125.00 $141.2K 1.0K 613 ARM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $13.9 $13.8 $13.9 $125.00 $139.0K 1.0K 313 ARM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $46.25 $45.45 $46.25 $120.00 $120.3K 455 1.0K ARM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $5.85 $5.75 $5.75 $125.00 $109.2K 3.9K 311

About ARM Holdings

Arm Holdings is the IP owner and developer of the ARM architecture (ARM stands for Acorn RISC Machine), which is used in 99% of the world's smartphone CPU cores, and it also has high market share in other battery-powered devices like wearables, tablets, or sensors. Arm licenses its architecture for a fee, offering different types of licenses depending on the flexibility the customer needs. Customers like Apple or Qualcomm buy architectural licenses, which allows them to modify the architecture and add or delete instructions to tailor the chips to their specific needs. Other clients directly buy off-the-shelf designs from Arm. Both off-the-shelf and architectural customers pay a royalty fee per chip shipped.

In light of the recent options history for ARM Holdings, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of ARM Holdings Trading volume stands at 4,978,501, with ARM's price down by -3.25%, positioned at $120.88. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 78 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

