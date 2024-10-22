Looking At Arista Networks's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Arista Networks. Our analysis of options history for Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) revealed 19 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 21% of traders were bullish, while 68% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $93,490, and 16 were calls, valued at $738,260.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $200.0 to $500.0 for Arista Networks over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Arista Networks's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Arista Networks's whale trades within a strike price range from $200.0 to $500.0 in the last 30 days.

Arista Networks 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ANET CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $26.6 $25.0 $25.0 $500.00 $107.5K 75 117 ANET CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/21/25 $63.9 $62.0 $62.0 $370.00 $62.0K 91 0 ANET CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $24.4 $23.5 $23.5 $397.50 $58.7K 0 3 ANET CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/29/24 $60.0 $57.5 $57.5 $350.00 $57.5K 16 0 ANET CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $26.6 $24.1 $25.0 $500.00 $50.0K 75 186

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks is a networking equipment provider that primarily sells Ethernet switches and software to data centers. Its marquee product is its extensible operating system, or EOS, that runs a single image across every single one of its devices. The firm operates as one reportable segment. It has steadily gained market share since its founding in 2004, with a focus on high-speed applications. Arista counts Microsoft and Meta Platforms as its largest customers and derives roughly three quarters of its sales from North America.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Arista Networks, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Arista Networks Trading volume stands at 311,791, with ANET's price down by -2.01%, positioned at $397.84. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 16 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Arista Networks

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $438.3333333333333.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Arista Networks, which currently sits at a price target of $425. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Goldman Sachs continues to hold a Buy rating for Arista Networks, targeting a price of $430. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Buy rating on Arista Networks with a target price of $460.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

