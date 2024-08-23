Looking At Arista Networks's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Arista Networks.

Looking at options history for Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) we detected 28 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 46% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 35% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $468,005 and 18, calls, for a total amount of $881,727.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $270.0 to $400.0 for Arista Networks over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Arista Networks options trades today is 292.45 with a total volume of 2,597.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Arista Networks's big money trades within a strike price range of $270.0 to $400.0 over the last 30 days.

Arista Networks Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ANET CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $65.2 $64.6 $64.6 $350.00 $232.5K 222 117 ANET CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $64.5 $62.9 $64.3 $350.00 $135.2K 222 219 ANET PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $8.7 $7.9 $7.9 $340.00 $96.6K 377 122 ANET PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/30/24 $10.3 $6.1 $6.1 $352.50 $61.0K 61 0 ANET CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $56.8 $55.3 $55.75 $340.00 $55.7K 30 0

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks is a networking equipment provider that primarily sells Ethernet switches and software to data centers. Its marquee product is its extensible operating system, or EOS, that runs a single image across every single one of its devices. The firm operates as one reportable segment. It has steadily gained market share since its founding in 2004, with a focus on high-speed applications. Arista counts Microsoft and Meta Platforms as its largest customers and derives roughly three quarters of its sales from North America.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Arista Networks, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Arista Networks Currently trading with a volume of 490,966, the ANET's price is up by 0.58%, now at $354.21. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 66 days. What The Experts Say On Arista Networks

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $340.2.

An analyst from Needham downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $375. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for Arista Networks, targeting a price of $341. An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Arista Networks, which currently sits at a price target of $340. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Jefferies keeps a Buy rating on Arista Networks with a target price of $380. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Rosenblatt keeps a Sell rating on Arista Networks with a target price of $265.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Arista Networks options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.