Looking At Archer Aviation's Recent Unusual Options Activity

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in ACHR often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 19 options trades for Archer Aviation. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 84% bullish and 15% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $40,400, and 18 calls, totaling $798,613.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $7.0 to $20.0 for Archer Aviation over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Archer Aviation's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Archer Aviation's whale activity within a strike price range from $7.0 to $20.0 in the last 30 days.

Archer Aviation Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ACHR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $3.45 $3.3 $3.45 $10.00 $114.1K 16.5K 1.1K ACHR CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $3.55 $3.45 $3.54 $8.00 $70.8K 2.0K 878 ACHR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $1.22 $1.09 $1.22 $10.00 $61.0K 3.8K 2.6K ACHR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $1.6 $1.57 $1.57 $10.00 $59.6K 14.6K 1.9K ACHR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $1.21 $1.15 $1.21 $10.00 $52.4K 3.8K 2.1K

About Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Inc advances the benefits of sustainable air mobility. The company is engaged in designing and developing a fully electric vertical takeoff and landing eVTOL aircraft for use in UAM networks. It is creating an electric airline that moves people throughout cities in a quick, safe, sustainable, and cost-effective manner.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Archer Aviation, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Archer Aviation Currently trading with a volume of 30,004,789, the ACHR's price is up by 11.97%, now at $10.1. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 14 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Archer Aviation

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $11.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Needham downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $11.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Archer Aviation, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.