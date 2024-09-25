Looking At Apple's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Apple. Our analysis of options history for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) revealed 132 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 44% of traders were bullish, while 41% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 56 were puts, with a value of $4,384,890, and 76 were calls, valued at $3,898,585.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $150.0 to $270.0 for Apple over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Apple's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Apple's whale trades within a strike price range from $150.0 to $270.0 in the last 30 days.

Apple Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $8.0 $7.85 $7.95 $195.00 $357.7K 477 450 AAPL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/25/24 $4.95 $4.85 $4.9 $225.00 $218.0K 2.7K 1.1K AAPL PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/27/24 $5.95 $5.9 $5.93 $230.00 $206.5K 10.5K 3.1K AAPL PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $5.4 $5.3 $5.35 $190.00 $139.1K 17.7K 953 AAPL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/04/24 $3.2 $3.15 $3.15 $225.00 $115.3K 6.7K 6.7K

About Apple

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Where Is Apple Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 23,433,621, the AAPL's price is down by -1.05%, now at $224.98. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 36 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Apple

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $255.2.

* An analyst from Evercore ISI Group downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $250. * An analyst from B of A Securities has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $256. * An analyst from Needham downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $260. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group persists with their Outperform rating on Apple, maintaining a target price of $250. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Needham downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $260.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

