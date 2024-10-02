Looking At Apollo Global Management's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Apollo Global Management.

Looking at options history for Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) we detected 24 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 58% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 37% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $993,911 and 21, calls, for a total amount of $3,776,927.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $52.5 to $160.0 for Apollo Global Management during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Apollo Global Management's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Apollo Global Management's whale activity within a strike price range from $52.5 to $160.0 in the last 30 days.

Apollo Global Management Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume APO CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $6.5 $6.1 $6.2 $150.00 $2.4M 849 4.0K APO PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $8.9 $8.6 $8.8 $135.00 $880.0K 26 1.0K APO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $12.1 $11.7 $11.7 $160.00 $193.0K 27.4K 0 APO CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $82.9 $80.6 $82.42 $52.50 $164.8K 1.1K 0 APO CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $12.1 $11.8 $11.8 $160.00 $90.8K 27.4K 2.0K

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Inc is an alternative investment manager. It serves various sectors such as chemicals, manufacturing and industrial, natural resources, consumer and retail, consumer services, business services, financial services, leisure, and media and telecom and technology. The company operates in three business segments that are Asset Management, Retirement Services, and Principal Investing. It generates maximum revenue from the Retirement Services segment.

In light of the recent options history for Apollo Global Management, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Apollo Global Management With a trading volume of 3,189,069, the price of APO is up by 2.14%, reaching $134.84. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 28 days from now. Expert Opinions on Apollo Global Management

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $146.2.

* In a cautious move, an analyst from Wells Fargo downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $132. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Overweight rating on Apollo Global Management with a target price of $148. * An analyst from TD Cowen persists with their Buy rating on Apollo Global Management, maintaining a target price of $162. * An analyst from Wolfe Research has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $139. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for Apollo Global Management, targeting a price of $150.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.

