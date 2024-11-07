Looking At Anheuser-Busch InBev's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Anheuser-Busch InBev.

Looking at options history for Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD) we detected 17 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 58% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $611,810 and 13, calls, for a total amount of $1,688,582.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $55.0 and $70.0 for Anheuser-Busch InBev, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Anheuser-Busch InBev stands at 277.12, with a total volume reaching 14,328.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Anheuser-Busch InBev, situated within the strike price corridor from $55.0 to $70.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Anheuser-Busch InBev 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BUD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $8.6 $8.1 $8.6 $55.00 $352.6K 58 410 BUD PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $7.7 $7.3 $7.3 $62.50 $299.3K 366 0 BUD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $6.1 $6.0 $6.0 $60.00 $292.2K 423 1.9K BUD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $6.1 $5.8 $6.0 $60.00 $289.8K 423 1.4K BUD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $4.9 $4.3 $4.9 $70.00 $200.9K 32 0

About Anheuser-Busch InBev

Anheuser-Busch InBev is the largest brewer in the world and one of the world's top five consumer product companies, as measured by EBITDA. The company's portfolio contains six of the top 10 beer brands by volume, according to Euromonitor, and we estimate it distributes 23 brands with retail sales over $1 billion. AB InBev was created by the 2008 merger of Belgium-based InBev and US-based Anheuser-Busch. The firm holds a 62% economic interest in Ambev and in 2016 it acquired SABMiller.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Anheuser-Busch InBev, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Anheuser-Busch InBev Currently trading with a volume of 445,429, the BUD's price is up by 1.15%, now at $57.93. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 111 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

