Looking At American Express's Recent Unusual Options Activity

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on American Express (NYSE:AXP), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in AXP often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for American Express. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 25% bullish and 50% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $29,062, and 7 calls, totaling $424,370.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $140.0 and $290.0 for American Express, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for American Express's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across American Express's significant trades, within a strike price range of $140.0 to $290.0, over the past month.

American Express Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AXP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $141.15 $139.2 $139.2 $140.00 $125.2K 147 10 AXP CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $77.35 $76.4 $76.88 $200.00 $76.8K 176 10 AXP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $8.95 $8.85 $8.95 $290.00 $53.7K 1.3K 88 AXP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $56.95 $56.9 $56.9 $240.00 $51.2K 7.7K 53 AXP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $23.25 $23.2 $23.25 $250.00 $41.8K 1.4K 10

About American Express

American Express is a global financial institution, operating in about 130 countries, that provides consumers and businesses charge and credit card payment products. The company also operates a highly profitable merchant payment network. Since 2018, it has operated in three segments: global consumer services, global commercial services, and global merchant and network services. In addition to payment products, the company's commercial business offers expense management tools, consulting services, and business loans.

Having examined the options trading patterns of American Express, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of American Express Currently trading with a volume of 1,202,163, the AXP's price is down by -0.3%, now at $270.61. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 8 days.

