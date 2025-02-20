Looking At American Airlines Gr's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on American Airlines Gr. Our analysis of options history for American Airlines Gr (NASDAQ:AAL) revealed 12 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 75% of traders were bullish, while 16% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $659,484, and 6 were calls, valued at $253,396.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $12.0 to $20.0 for American Airlines Gr over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for American Airlines Gr options trades today is 12927.73 with a total volume of 8,639.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for American Airlines Gr's big money trades within a strike price range of $12.0 to $20.0 over the last 30 days.

American Airlines Gr 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAL PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $0.59 $0.53 $0.54 $12.00 $172.8K 1.1K 3.2K AAL PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $1.89 $1.85 $1.86 $15.00 $148.8K 22.9K 800 AAL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $4.95 $4.85 $4.85 $20.00 $143.5K 6.8K 296 AAL PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $0.97 $0.94 $0.95 $15.00 $123.5K 5.7K 1.3K AAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $2.66 $2.63 $2.67 $14.00 $53.4K 482 1

About American Airlines Gr

American Airlines is the world's largest airline by aircraft, capacity, and scheduled revenue passenger miles. Its major US hubs are Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C. It generates over 30% of US airline revenue connecting Latin America with destinations in the United States. After completing a major fleet renewal, the company has the youngest fleet of US legacy carriers.

In light of the recent options history for American Airlines Gr, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

American Airlines Gr's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 17,170,408, with AAL's price down by -0.25%, positioned at $15.96. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 63 days. What The Experts Say On American Airlines Gr

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $20.5.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Susquehanna keeps a Neutral rating on American Airlines Gr with a target price of $18. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Raymond James downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $23.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for American Airlines Gr, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

