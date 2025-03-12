Looking At Amazon.com's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AMZN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 53 uncommon options trades for Amazon.com.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 35% bullish and 49%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 18 are puts, for a total amount of $1,054,534, and 35 are calls, for a total amount of $1,779,213.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $145.0 and $240.0 for Amazon.com, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Amazon.com's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Amazon.com's whale activity within a strike price range from $145.0 to $240.0 in the last 30 days.

Amazon.com Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMZN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $51.45 $50.5 $50.5 $155.00 $257.5K 1.2K 0 AMZN PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $53.0 $52.65 $53.0 $240.00 $132.5K 209 25 AMZN PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $32.2 $31.4 $31.56 $232.50 $126.2K 98 0 AMZN CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $2.47 $2.45 $2.45 $220.00 $114.6K 44.0K 150 AMZN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/27 $55.5 $52.25 $53.25 $200.00 $106.5K 570 71

About Amazon.com

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Present Market Standing of Amazon.com With a trading volume of 13,638,581, the price of AMZN is up by 0.42%, reaching $197.42. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 48 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Amazon.com

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $244.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from Loop Capital has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Amazon.com, which currently sits at a price target of $285. * An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Amazon.com, maintaining a target price of $203.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Amazon.com options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

