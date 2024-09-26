Looking At Alphabet's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in GOOGL usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 51 extraordinary options activities for Alphabet. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 31% leaning bullish and 66% bearish. Among these notable options, 22 are puts, totaling $1,353,656, and 29 are calls, amounting to $2,146,764.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $120.0 to $220.0 for Alphabet over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Alphabet options trades today is 5883.38 with a total volume of 33,019.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Alphabet's big money trades within a strike price range of $120.0 to $220.0 over the last 30 days.

Alphabet Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GOOGL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $4.65 $4.6 $4.65 $170.00 $381.3K 7.5K 288 GOOGL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $4.8 $4.75 $4.75 $155.00 $317.7K 5.0K 801 GOOGL CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $49.8 $49.55 $49.65 $120.00 $243.2K 79 50 GOOGL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/04/24 $1.65 $1.62 $1.65 $162.50 $181.5K 2.3K 1.2K GOOGL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $31.8 $31.55 $31.6 $145.00 $158.0K 166 52

About Alphabet

Alphabet is a holding company that wholly owns internet giant Google. The California-based company derives slightly less than 90% of its revenue from Google services, the vast majority of which is advertising sales. Alongside online ads, Google services houses sales stemming from Google's subscription services (YouTube TV, YouTube Music among others), platforms (sales and in-app purchases on Play Store), and devices (Chromebooks, Pixel smartphones, and smart home products such as Chromecast). Google's cloud computing platform, or GCP, accounts for roughly 10% of Alphabet's revenue with the firm's investments in up-and-coming technologies such as self-driving cars (Waymo), health (Verily), and internet access (Google Fiber) making up the rest.

Where Is Alphabet Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 9,481,819, the price of GOOGL is up by 0.74%, reaching $162.69. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 26 days from now. What The Experts Say On Alphabet

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $194.0.

* An analyst from Piper Sandler has revised its rating downward to Overweight, adjusting the price target to $200. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $190. * An analyst from DA Davidson has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $170. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $190. * An analyst from Tigress Financial has decided to maintain their Strong Buy rating on Alphabet, which currently sits at a price target of $220.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Alphabet with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

